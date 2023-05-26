3rd suspect in Tuolumne County homicide now in custody after community tip

Law enforcement had been looking for Sabrina Starkweather for the last two months.

SONORA, Calif. — The third and only outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a March homicide in Tuolumne County is now in custody.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says a community tip about a possible sighting of Sabrina Starkweather led to her arrest in Stockton.

She was then taken to the Dambacher Detention Center in Sonora where she's being held on suspicion of murder, conspiracy, robbery, vehicle theft and two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and probation violation.

CASE HISTORY

The sheriff's office responded to a call in the area of Calle Quartz Drive in Columbia around 3 p.m. March 15. They found 63-year-old Ben Lindsey dead in his home.

An autopsy revealed his death was caused by blunt force trauma and witnesses said his Jeep had been missing for a few days.

Detectives say his neighbor and tenant, 63-year-old Jon Starkweather, had his 28-year-old daughter Sabrina and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kasual McGuire-Meder, stay at his home.

Jon Starkweather and McGuire-Meder were arrested March 17 and charged with murder including conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery, according to officials.

Anyone with information in the case can call the sheriff's office at 209-533-5815.

