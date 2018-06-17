A total of four people have been arrested after a 15-year-old was fatally shot in Tracy on June 13, according to the Tracy Police Department.

16-year-old Jesus Renteria was booked on murder charges on Sunday. 23-year-old Diaundre Campbell and two other male juveniles who are 16 and 17 years of age were charged with accessory to murder. All four suspects are from Tracy, officials said.

The fatal shooting of the teen occurred in the 900 block of West Sixth Street.

During the investigation, it was determined the shooting was not a random act of violence. The victim and at least one of the suspects knew each other, officials said.

