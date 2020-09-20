4 dead in crash on I-5 in Tracy

Two men and two women were killed in the crash Friday night.

TRACY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Tracy on Friday night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near the on-ramp to westbound 205, according to CHP. An officer on southbound I-5 in the Lathrop area saw a vehicle making moving violations, CHP said. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off. The officer lost sight of the car and stopped the pursuit after a few miles.

The vehicle exited Tracy Boulevard, drove across Tracy Boulevard at a high speed and went back up the on-ramp to westbound 205, according to CHP. The driver seemed to have lost control of the car and collided with a tree on the on-ramp, CHP said. The collision happened five minutes or so after the officer lost sight of the car.

There were two men and two women in the car, according to CHP. Officers tried to use life saving measures on at least some of the passengers, CHP said. All four people died on the scene. CHP has not identified the passengers who died in the crash.