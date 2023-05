The fire department says it started in the front bedroom before moving to the attic

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people are displaced after an early morning house fire in Rosemont.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday and it started in the front bedroom of the home before moving to the attic.

The fire department says four people are displaced after the fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

