4 hospitalized after car accident in Antelope

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were hospitalized Monday morning after two-vehicle accident in Antelope.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, it happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. They say one of the cars came to rest against a home at the intersection.

Four people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions and identities have not been released yet.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. This story will be updated as we learn more.

