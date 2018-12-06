Four men charged in connection with the disappearance of two Woodland teens are slated to appear Tuesday afternoon for arraignment.

Chandale Shannon, 21, and Jonathan “Jay” Froste, 21, were in court Monday afternoon but did not enter pleas. The judge reset the hearing until Tuesday when all four defendants could be there.

Shannon and Froste told the judge they could not afford a lawyer, so they were granted court-appointed representation.

Jesus Campos and David Froste, Jonathan Froste’s brother, are the other two defendants in the case. They are charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder in the apparent deaths of Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore, who went missing in fall of 2016.

A criminal complaint naming the four charged said that Shannon and David and Jonathan Froste kidnapped Rios on Oct. 17, 2016, using a gun to kill him. On Nov. 4, the brothers and Shannon are accused of kidnapping and killing Elijah Moore.

The charges against Shannon, David Froste and Jonathan Froste included special circumstances, meaning that prosecutors could ask for the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Campos also was charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder in the case, according to a Yolo County Sheriff’s Department. It was not clear why he was not named in the criminal complaint against the Shannon and the Froste brothers.

David Froste’s criminal history included a long string of misdemeanors, mostly traffic-related, culminating in a felony charge of manufacturing a controlled substance, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison in October 2017, according to Yolo County Court records.

On March 22, David Froste was sentenced to three years for an offense committed Feb. 2, 2017.

Shannon had a handful of misdemeanors starting with a February 2016 citation for shoplifting at a Walmart store. Subsequent misdemeanors were for failure to appear and resisting arrest. Those cases appear to be pending disposition.

No offenses were found for Campos or Jonathan Froste.

