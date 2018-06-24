A Red Flag Warning has been issued in the Northern California region Sunday as a number of wildfires have brought damage, evacuations and concerns for fire officials as they battle the flames.

All information below is according to Cal Fire.

Pawnee Fire

The Pawnee Fire that broke out Saturday near the community of Clearlake Oaks has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 12 square miles (31 sq. kilometers). Authorities ordered people to evacuate all homes in the Spring Valley area, where about 3,000 people live.

"What we're stressing is that people, when they get the evacuation order, they heed it immediately and get out and stay out until it is safe to return," state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox said. "This is one of four large fires burning in Northern California. It's a good reminder that fire season is upon us."

Fire has jumped across Shasta Road at Spring Valley. Fire crews have moved their staging area. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/2ptz6HIBCp — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) June 24, 2018

Flat Fire

The Flat Fire, located in Tuolumne County, is specifically located in the community of Moccasin near Highway 49 & Marshes Flat Road.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Flat Fire has burned about 120 acres and is 25 percent contained.

Fire officials issued mandatory evacuations for residents in the 9780 block of Priest Coulterville Road to the Mariposa County line. Also, residents on Ofelia Court, Jackass Ridge Road and Jackass Creek Road have been told to evacuate.

#FlatFire is 120 acres and 25% contained. Steep and rugged country. Fire crews are busy cutting control lines. Dozers working near the top of the ridge. pic.twitter.com/QTKAEkqy2Y — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 24, 2018

Stoll Fire

The Stoll Fire, in Tehama County, is located near Stoll Road and Baker Road, west of Red Bluff. The fire has burned 500 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Evacuations have been issued for Baker Road, Paskenta Road, Wilder Road and Stoll Road. An evacuation center is located at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S Jackson, corner of Jackson and Kimble.

#StollFire [update] off Stoll Rd & Baker Rd, west of Red Bluff (Tehama County) is now 500 acres & 40% contained. https://t.co/lw6meWKepZ pic.twitter.com/QvGboqHlJw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 24, 2018

Lane Fire

The Lane Fire, also in Tehama County, is off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek. It's burned 3,000 acres and is only 5 percent contained.

Evacuations are in effect for Ponderosa Sky Ranch, Paynes Creek Road and Plum Creek Road.

#LaneFire [update] off Hwy 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County) is now 3,000 acres & 5% contained. https://t.co/03X0gsPXYu pic.twitter.com/UewAUigdRN — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 24, 2018

