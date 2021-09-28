4 people injured in crash along Highway 99 near Galt on Tuesday morning

The four people from five different cars were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

GALT, Calif. — Highway 99 has reopened to commuters after the northbound lanes were temporarily closed following a five-car accident.

According to Dan Quiggle, Deputy Fire Chief with the Cosumnes Fire Department, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, just south of Twin Cities Road.

Four patients from five different cars involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals. The conditions of those involved weren't immediately available.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. As of 9 a.m., there was no information on what caused the accident.

Quiggle asks anyone who sees an emergency responder to pull to the side of the road.

"Give them an opportunity to get to the scene. Highway 99 can have some access challenges. We had our units, drive the wrong way down the on-ramp to the freeway to get to the scene," Quiggle said. "You might see emergency vehicles doing something like that. In an incident like this, just pull over to the side of the road give them the right of way."

At 0559 Cosumnes Fire units responded to a multiple vehicle incident NB99 at Twin Cities. Units arrived in 6 minutes, declared an MCI and requested additional resources. 5 vehicles involved, 4 patients to area hospitals by FD medic units. pic.twitter.com/YHpVauVqZ0 — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) September 28, 2021

