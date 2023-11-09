4 rescued from boat in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Four people were rescued from a boat that was taking on water Monday, Suisun City Fire Department said.
Suisun City Fire aided the U.S. Coast Guard and Suisun Fire Protection District as they responded to a call about a boat in distress. Four people ended up being rescued after a CHP helicopter and Suisun City Fire found the boaters and took them to the boat launch.
No one was hurt during the incident.
The incident was turned over to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8