4 rescued from boat in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Four people were rescued from a boat that was taking on water Monday, Suisun City Fire Department said .

Suisun City Fire aided the U.S. Coast Guard and Suisun Fire Protection District as they responded to a call about a boat in distress. Four people ended up being rescued after a CHP helicopter and Suisun City Fire found the boaters and took them to the boat launch.