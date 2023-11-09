x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4 rescued from boat in Suisun City

Fire officials said the boat was taking on water

More Videos

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Four people were rescued from a boat that was taking on water Monday, Suisun City Fire Department said.

Suisun City Fire aided the U.S. Coast Guard and Suisun Fire Protection District as they responded to a call about a boat in distress. Four people ended up being rescued after a CHP helicopter and Suisun City Fire found the boaters and took them to the boat launch.

No one was hurt during the incident. 

The incident was turned over to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Why is part of I-5 in Sacramento called the boat section? | Why Guy

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out