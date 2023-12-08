4 Stanislaus County residents infected with West Nile Virus

Stanislaus County announced the first mosquitos positive for West Nile Virus in June 2023.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County Public Health announced its first human cases of West Nile Virus Tuesday.

Four adults in Stanislaus County have been infected with West Nile Virus and developed a neurological illness, known as neuroinvasive West Nile Virus, according to a release from public health.

West Nile is contracted through the bite of an infected mosquito to a person and can not be spread from person to person.

"Because there is no vaccine and no specific treatment for West Nile Virus, it is important for people to take steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites. We also urge residents to help control the mosquito population by dumping and draining any standing water around their homes, and reporting neglected swimming pools, as these can serve as mosquito breeding sites," Dr. Thea Papasozomenos, Stanislaus County Public Health officer, said in a statement.

Stanislaus County announced the first mosquitos positive for West Nile Virus in June 2023.

Some people infected with the virus may develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache and fatigue. It's rare for people infected with the virus to have serious neurological illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis.

The following tips are given to help prevent West Nile virus:

Drain standing water around the property and keep water in swimming pools, ponds and water troughs circulating or treated with "Mosquito Dunks" or mosquito fish.

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET or another approved substance (e.g. picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535) on exposed skin when outdoors.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors among mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, kept in good condition.

Report dead birds and tree squirrels to the State West Nile Virus hotline at (877) WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov.

Wear gloves and place the dead bird or squirrel in a double plastic bag if you dispose of it yourself.

Additional West Nile virus information can be found HERE.

