4-year-old dies after drowning in Collins Lake

The child was submerged in the water for at least 30 minutes before she was found, according to deputies.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A child died after being found submerged in a Yuba County lake for nearly 30 minutes Saturday.

The 4-year-old girl was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. while swimming with family in the recreational area of Collins Lake on Aug. 20, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Just before deputies arrived to help find the child, she was found submerged in the water by family and others who joined the search.

Deputies said they attempted to perform life-saving measures on the girl before she was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The girl's family identified her as 'Tatum' in a GoFundMe created to help pay for funeral expenses. It's raised over $7,600 so far.

The GoFundMe created by her grandmother can be found HERE.

