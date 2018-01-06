If Saturday is the best day for you to head to the DMV, then you'll soon be in luck.

The California DMV recently announced plans to open select DMV offices on Saturdays.

Forty offices will be open on Saturday, June 16 and June 23, then transition to the first and third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning in July 2018.

Behind-the-wheel exams will not be available on Saturdays. Cities with offices selected for Saturday services include Lodi, Modesto, Roseville, Sacramento, Tracy, and Yuba City.

Saturday appointments can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance

© 2018 KXTV