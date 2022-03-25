Fire officials said nearby residents should stay aware of fire development and be prepared to leave quickly if they receive an evacuation order.

SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire south of Medina Lake more than doubled in size Saturday to 958 acres. Mandatory evacuations were issued Saturday and shelters provided for residents near the area.

The fire, which began Friday night, was continuing overnight into Sunday morning. Fire crews said they would keep up the fight overnight to bring the blaze under control.

A voluntary evacuation for residents northeast of the fire near Medina Lake expired Saturday evening, according to the Medina County Office of Emergency Management. However, officials said the evacuation notice could be reinstated Sunday, as fire weather could return. Residents should stay situationally aware.

Officials said 20 percent of the fire was contained as of Saturday afternoon and the situation continues to be dangerous, according to the Bexar County 2 Fire Department Facebook page. They're advising the general public to stay clear of the area.

Crews were continuing to work Saturday night and overnight into Sunday morning to increase containment and will actively engage in structure protection, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Residents were asked to evacuate immediately Saturday for the following locations according to NWS and Medina County Office of Emergency Management:

East of County Road 271

West of the Medina River

South of F.M. 1283

County Roads 2651 and 2652

The town of Mico

Shelters available at the following locations:

Loma Alta Middle School (266 County Road 381 South)

Fire station on FM 1957

Circle K at the corner of FM471 and 211

The office added that County Road 271 would remain closed for most of Saturday, as well, and recommended that the public avoid the area.

Medina County officials said those in the north and northeast parts of Medina Lake including the Red Cove area need to keep aware of the fire.

They said to have a planned escape route established and leave early as it's better to be safe than be slowed down due to other people evacuating.

Here is satellite video of the fire.

The fire was 65% contained at one point Saturday. A Black Hawk helicopter was flown over the fire to do water drops. Saturday afternoon, planes were seen gathering water from the lake.

Multiple agencies were on the scene Friday, including several Bexar County fire units, according to their Facebook page. The Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding to assist local firefighters.

An initial investigation shows the blaze was caused from a car fire, a spokesperson for the Medina County Office of Emergency Management confirmed to KENS 5.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect for Bexar County and Medina County until 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.





Smoky conditions were visible in the San Antonio skyline Friday night. No one is reported to have been injured.





