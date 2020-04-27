CERES, Calif — On a ranch in Ceres, "Snoop Hoggy Hog" is getting some exercise courtesy of his owner, 11-year-old Brylinn Haley.

"He's a little wild at times... yet, when you go give him a bath, he'll just stand there and let you do what you want," Brylinn said.

Normally, she would be preparing the five-month-old pig for auction at the Stanislaus County Fair, but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair was canceled.

While this little piggy isn't going to the market, it will be donated to the Children's Guardian Fund of Oakdale, which provides shelter to abused and at risk kids.

"I instantly bust into tears. I am so proud of her," said Tanya Haley, Brylinn's mother.

Tanya Haley says a hog like this can sell for close to $1,000.

Her daughter could have sold the pig on the fair's online auction, but, she came to her mother with an idea. She's say her daughter wanted to raise Snoop Hog then have the meat donated to a shelter after he was butchered.



Snoop Hog weighs 120 pounds, but the family is aiming for 280 pounds before he's given away.

Elsie Martin co-founded the Oakdale children's home with her husband August Martin nearly 25 years ago.

"I'm one of these that believes in miracles. I have been playing so hard for the good Lord to straighten up our mess, but I thought what an amazing thing for this little girl," said Martin.

Snoop Hoggy Hog is only Brylinn's most recent project. Last year, her hog "Turkey" impressed fair judges enough to win 4-H champion honors.

Brylinn said it's difficult to let go of her hogs because she becomes very attached to them. She hopes her generosity will inspire others to donate to the children's home as well.

Snoop Hoggy Hog will be ready to donate in June.

