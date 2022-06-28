Fourth of July parade, fireworks display returning to South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority and the City of South Lake Tahoe will be hosting the events following a series of past cancellations.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The annual Fourth of July fireworks show and parade are returning to South Lake Tahoe this Independence Day after a two year pandemic hiatus.

Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority and the City of South Lake Tahoe will be hosting the events following a series of past cancellations due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

The 4th of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Ski Run Blvd and Tamarack Avenue, travel through Highway 50 along Al Tahoe Blvd and end at Bijou Community Park. It will highlight a number of honorary guests as well as a formal military flyover courtesy of the 152nd Airlift Wing from the Nevada Air National Guard.

“We are just so grateful to have the opportunity to bring our community together that we have not been able to do in over 2 years,” Lindsey Baker, spokesperson for South Lake Tahoe, said. “The council is excited and we as a staff are just excited to be able to put on this event.”

Recommended viewing locations for the parade include:

Grand Stand Area

Lakeview Commons

The County Library

South Tahoe Middle School

Rite Aid Parking Lot

LTUSD Bus Garage

The Lights on the Lake firework show, considered to be one of the top five fireworks displays in the nation by the American Pyrotechnics Association, will follow the parade later on.

The show will begin at 9:45 p.m. and will be visible along the entire south shore.

“We are all looking forward to enjoying all of the activities that make Tahoe summers so special,” Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority President Carol Chaplin said.

Some recommended locations for the best views of the show include Nevada Beach, Timber Cove and Marina El Dorado Beach.

“We know it is a draw, and as always, we ask visitors and residents to help us take care of Lake (Tahoe) during the celebrations by packing in and packing out, carpooling and using public transit along with walking and biking to reduce traffic congestion,” Chaplin said. “We couldn’t do events like this without the dedicated help of the many volunteers who help with beach cleanup after the busy weekend and all year long.”

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could increase threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

