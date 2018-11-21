With rain on the way, you may be wondering what you need to do to be prepared, especially with the mix of smoke and ash that we've been going through these past few days.

ABC10 spent time with Adam Huckaby, with Sac Metro Fire, who gave us five tips to know before the rain and colder temperatures hit.

1. Check air filters especially with the smoke we've had from the Camp Fire.

"They're gonna be more clogged than the last period of time, especially if you turn the heater on for the first time. Have nice fresh filters in there," Huckaby said. "It's gonna run more efficiently and it's gonna prevent any kind of danger."

2. Check heaters since it may be the first time you've turned them on in a few months.

"With the rain it's gonna bring some colder weather, so people might be turning on those heaters for the first time," Huckaby said. "Things we recommend is getting those heaters serviced."

3. Also be aware of your space heaters.

"A lot of those have preventative measures in the heaters themselves that help prevent fires, but still a lot of the time people are bundled up with blankets, trying to get their feet warm, and may still have that blanket a little bit close to a pile of newspapers," Huckaby said.

4. Check your carbon monoxide detector.

"We do recommend anyone who has those gas appliances in their home to have a carbon monoxide detector. And that's something that should be replaced every 10 years," Huckaby said. "Check those batteries."

5. Watch out and drive safe.

"The dust, the debris, the road oils are gonna be stuck on the roads...it has been all summer long [since] the last rain. Nothing has been able to wash it away. So the roads are gonna be more slick than the rain storm," Huckaby said.

