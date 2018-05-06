The California primary has finally arrived.

People across the state will hit the polls to decide who moves forward to the midterms in November.

So, who will Gavin Newsom run against for Governor? Will Democrats hurt their own chances? And will people even turn out? Here's five things to watch out for once the polls close on Tuesday.

The race for second

Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom is likely to get the top spot in the race for Governor, but since California has a top-two primary -- where the top two candidates, regardless of party, move on to the general election -- it's now a question of who will come in second and run against him in November. That race for second is believed to be a battle between Republican John Cox, who was endorsed by President Trump, and fellow Democrat and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

The over-crowded Democratic field

Democrats are really fired up about this election and are targeting several districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, hoping to flip those house races blue. But there may be too many cooks in the kitchen. Several Democrats are running in several races, which could end up shooting Democrats in the foot. The over-crowded fields could split the votes so much that either Democrats come out of the primary really divided, or no Democratic candidate even rises to the top-two spots.

Women

Across the country, a record number of women are running for elected office. In California alone, nearly 70 women are on the primary ballot across the state. But the question is: Even though there's a record number of women running, will a record number of women actually win and move on to the November election?

Dianne Feinstein

Speaking of women, the race for Senate is a little more complicated than Senator Dianne Feinstein probably expected. The 84-year-old, who is seeking her sixth term, is facing a challenger from the left -- state Sen. Kevin De León -- and on top of that failed to get the endorsement of the California Democratic Party. While Feinstein is likely to still get the top spot on Tuesday, because of California's top-two system, León could come in second meaning she would be running against a Democrat in November.

Turnout

California has a notoriously low turnout in the midterms, but could this time be different? Democrats are hoping that the momentum within the party from people leading the so-called "resistance" against President Trump could drive people to vote. In addition, five counties across the state -- Sacramento, Nevada, Napa, Madera and San Mateo -- are testing out new voting procedures also meant to increase voter turnout. It will be interesting to see if any of these factors result in more people going to the polls.

Join ABC10's Liz Kreutz and Madison Wade on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for a breakdown of all the primary results.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Liz Kreutz.

© 2018 KXTV