Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Sacramento for $20 or less, presented in order from least to most expensive. Some are even free!

Grow Your Own Tea Garden

On Wednesday, head over to Colonial Heights Library for a free evening of learning how to grow your own organic herbs and make homemade tea from them.

The class instructor is UC Master Gardener Maria Schiffler, Co-Project Leader for the Herb Garden at Fair Oaks Horticultural Center.

When: Wednesday, June 20, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Colonial Heights Library, 4799 Stockton Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details

Sacramento Career Fair

Thinking of making a change in your career? On Wednesday, the Hilton DoubleTree is hosting a free job fair where attendees can meet and interview hiring managers from local and national businesses.

A wide variety of industries will be represented at the career fair, from accommodations to web services. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes for instant feedback from company representatives.

When: Wednesday, June 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sacramento, 2001 Point West Way

Admission: Free

Click here for more details

Moksi at The Park

Taking the stage at The Park Ultra Lounge this Thursday night are Dutch DJ duo Moksi. The duo have previously played at events such as Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza Paris and Chicago with their signature late-90's garage music.

When: Thursday, June 21, 10 p.m.- Friday, June 22, 2 a.m.

Where: The Park Ultra Lounge, 1116 15th St.

Admission: $4; table service packages available

Click here fore more details, and to get your tickets

Where's Waldo Pub Crawl

On Saturday, social sports league Xoso Sports, which offers activities like dodgeball, kickball and ultimate frisbee, is organizing a pub crawl and scavenger hunt through Sacramento.

Tickets come with one free drink, and scavenger hunt items are to be proven with a picture posted on social media. Those interested in participating must purchase a ticket to be informed of the pub crawl route.

When: Saturday, June 23, 4-11:59 p.m.

Where: Midtown

Admission: $10 (Early Bird), $15 (General), $20 (Day-of)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

V101's Old School House Party @ Ace of Spades

Join radio station V101 at Ace of Spades for an Old School House Party this Friday, with hosts Big Al and Ashley as well as DJ Dennis Blaze on deck for some old-school hip-hop jams.

When: Friday, June 22, 7 p.m.- Saturday, June 23, 6 a.m.

Where: Ace of Spades, 1417 R Street.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

