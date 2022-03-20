x
5-year-old boy dies after crashing ATV in Arizona

Officials said a 5-year-old boy was riding in an ATV alone when he lost control and crashed.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — A 5-year-old boy has died after officials said he crashed an ATV he was riding while at Lake Havasu Saturday.

Authorities learned that the boy was driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) by himself northbound on Sky View Drive when the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. 

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the throttle may have been stuck open on the ATV and the boy was not able to stop it. A family member who was riding a second ATV tried to pull alongside the vehicle to pull the boy off but was not able to, officials said.

The ATV crashed into a residential fence and then hit a block wall where it came to final rest. The boy was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. 

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, authorities said. 

An investigation is ongoing and officials said there is no criminal violations suspected in the crash.

