5-year-old girl in critical condition after Nevada County car accident

According to California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9 a.m. on Tyler Foote Road in the North San Juan community.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 5-year-old is in critical condition after a single-vehicle accident in Nevada County Tuesday morning.

CHP says officers found a 1993 Toyota pickup truck on its side on the south side of the road. The driver got himself out of the vehicle but his 5-year-old female passenger was stuck inside.

She was extricated and airlifted to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento where she is listed in critical condition.

According to officers, the driver drifted off the side of the road and went down an embankment. The right side of the truck hit a pine tree and overturned.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in the crash.

