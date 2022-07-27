x
50 Cent becomes Sacramento Kings official champagne partner

The multi-year partnership between the NBA team and rapper includes his wine and spirits company and his youth foundation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are partnering with rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson's wine and spirits company and his youth foundation, according to an official release from the team.

The multi-year partnership was made in support of the Kings' efforts to work with diverse companies. As part of the deal, Sire Spirits LLC is now the official premium champagne partner, spirits partner and presenting sponsor of one of Golden 1 Center’s largest clubs, Rush, which serves courtside and season ticket members.

The club “Rush by Sire Spirits” will feature a 500 bottle champagne wall. 

Another part of the deal allows the Sacramento Kings Foundation to partner with the G-Unity Foundation to work with Sac youth during the season. Jackson intends on hosting events, sweepstakes and live entertainment at the Golden 1 Center.

