Applications for $500 monthly guaranteed income open to Sacramento households

The program is being partially funded with COVID recovery funds and donations from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento households could get $500 per month in no-strings-attached guaranteed income under a new city partnership announced Friday.

According to city officials, qualifying households will be picked at random from the list of applicants and they will be confirmed by the end of May.

$750,000 in COVID-19 recovery funds will be allocated to the guaranteed monthly income program run by the nonprofit United Way.

“Investing directly in people is the right thing to do, and we will continue to be at the forefront of this movement,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

United Way is a nonprofit network raising funds primarily through workplace fundraising campaigns — then distributing the money throughout its network of nonprofits.

The nonprofit network did a similar guaranteed income program in 2022 when 100 Sacramento County households received $300 per month.

Stockton's 2019 guaranteed income program of $500 per month for 125 residents was funded through private donations, according to city officials.

United Way spokespeople say its guaranteed income program was initially launched in July 2021 with a portion of the $10 million donation they received from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2020.

Sacramento State University will partner with United Way to do a detailed study of the program and its results, including looking at:

The effect on people achieving financial stability

Potential improvements to the process for future guaranteed income programs

Who's eligible?

According to United Way, Guaranteed Income Program applicants must qualify for the program in two areas:

Income

Eligible households with one or more people will earn a total annual income below the following limits for household size and composition:

1 Adult: $28,205

1 adult, 1 child: $49,945

1 adult, 2 children: $65,880

1 adult, 3 children: $79,500

2 adults: $43,201

2 adults, 1 child: $64,273

2 adults, 2 children: $79,500

Household of 5: $93,120

Household of 6: $106,740

Household of 7: $120,360

Household of 8: $133,980

For households with more than 8 people, add $14,160 for each additional person.

You'll need to share documentation if you're selected.

Residence

Applicants must have a residential address within the City of Sacramento.

To determine if you live within City of Sacramento limits, click here and enter your full address (Street name and number, Sacramento, CA, zip code) and hit enter.

If it says your address isn't in city limits, then you don't qualify.

Online applications are open until end of day April 14 and payments for the 2023 program will start in July. Click here to start the application.