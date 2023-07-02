5,000-plus without power in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 5,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power Sunday evening in Tuolumne County.
The outages are near the Groveland and Sonora areas. According to PG&E's outage, the blackouts were caused by the weather.
There's no estimated time for power restoration.
The more 3,000 customer outage in the Sonora area started just before 8 p.m. In the Groveland area, the power has been since around 6:23 p.m.
Power Outage Map
View the PG&E map below for the areas impacted by the outage.
