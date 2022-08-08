$50K reward offered for info in possible abduction of missing teen, Kiely Rodni

Kiely Rodni hasn't been heard from since she vanished early Saturday morning from a Truckee party.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Investigators in Placer County are still searching for a missing teenager who vanished Friday night following a party of up to 300 people.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Prosser Family Campground near Truckee.

“I was one of the last people with Kiely, and I’m just desperate to do anything that can bring her home,” said Sami Smith, the last friend to see the missing teen.

Kiely told her mother. Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, that she would be back home just after midnight, but she has not been heard from since. Officials said her phone is now out of service and her 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127 cannot be located.

“She’s always so good about checking in and just letting me know where she is and I haven’t heard from her,” Rodni-Nieman said. “It’s just scary when you don’t know where your kid is.”

Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office spent the last two days combing through the campsite and surrounding area in Nevada County. Crews are searching from the ground and the sky with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said because her car cannot be found, they are now investigating the case as a possible abduction.

“We are continuing to follow up on each and every lead we receive, and we urge anybody who was at that party Friday evening to please come forward with any information that can lead us to Kiely,” said Angela Musallam, spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “We believe out of the 200 to 300 juveniles at that party, somebody must know something.”

Her family said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information that they hope leads to Kiely’s safe return.

“She just graduated high school at 16 with high honors,” Rodni-Nieman said, fighting back tears. “She’s so intelligent and beautiful and just a kind and wonderful person.”

The 16-year-old stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her disappearance is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 530-581-6320 and press option 7.

