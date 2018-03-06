The first Saturday in June is always a crappy weekend in the little town of Twain Harte and the stench of competition fills the air during the Annual Royal Flush Crapper Derby.

It’s one of the few places where competitors race outhouses.

Despite the name, the race is all in good fun. The derby is actually one the biggest programs put on by the local rotary.

Terry Northcutt came up with the idea in 2013 and he feels it was a way to boost moral in the town after wildfires ripped through Tuolumne County.

“Everyone was doing poker races. We wanted to think outside the box," said Northcutt.

Northcutt didn't think that far outside the box because everyone in this race is inside one.

To be compliant for this race, competitors must build a 6-foot-tall outhouse with at least 9 square feet of inside sitting space. Toilet paper and a proper toilet seat are a must, too.

“The seat has to have a hole to the ground," laughed Northcutt.

Other than that, the rules are pretty simple: A team of three people push the port-o-potty and the fastest one to make it down the 200-foot raceway moves on to the next round.

Believe it or not, this is not the only Crapper Derby. The winners in Twain Harte will compete again in Virginia City, Nevada for the Crapper Derby finals.

