6 hospitalized after accident on I-80 near Whitmore

Crews arrived to find the vehicle's engine on fire and one person trapped inside.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Six people were hospitalized Wednesday after a single-vehicle accident on eastbound I-80.

According to Cal Fire NEU, it happened around 3:30 p.m. near Whitmore.

Upon arrival first responders found a single vehicle with its engine on fire and someone trapped inside. Firefighters put out the engine fire to prevent it from spreading and harming the trapped passenger.

Once the person was removed from the vehicle, responders assessed the condition of the six injured and found three had critical injuries, two had moderate injuries, and one had minor injuries.

Two people were airlifted to Renown Trauma Center in Reno and the UC Davis Burn Center. The other four passengers were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

