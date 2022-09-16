6 injured in Rio Linda crash, officials say

The accident occurred on Dry Creek Rd and Elkhorn Blvd. in Rio Linda. All 6 victims have been taken to the hospital, according to officials.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Six people are injured in a Rio Linda car accident, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The accident occurred on Dry Creek Rd and Elkhorn Blvd in Rio Linda.

Victims have been transported to the hospital in unknown conditions. There are no reported fatalities, according to officials.

One person was trapped in the wreck but has since been freed by officials. California Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

