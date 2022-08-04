DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy is dead after what police say was an accidental shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood Friday.
According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to 3850 Wood Path Drive in Stone Mountain just after 1 p.m. and found the child shot.
A father and uncle were downstairs watching television when they heard what they described to be "a pop," investigators said. The men went upstairs to a bedroom and found the child shot in the face. Authorities said an 8-year-old boy accidentally fired a long gun and shot his brother in the face.
Emergency responders rushed the 6-year-old to the hospital where he died. The father, 29-year-old D'Onte Patterson, is facing charges for second degree murder and cruelty to children, according to DeKalb Police.
According to officers, seven children live in the house with four adults. All children are related.