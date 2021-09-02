600 Sacramento Valley doctors plea for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

"We are tired of the suffering, pain, and death that can be avoided by getting vaccinated," the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society said in a letter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A letter signed by more than 600 doctors from the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society (SSVMS) made an urgent plea for people to "please get vaccinated."

"We ask this from the bottom of our hearts," the medical society said in a letter.

The letter described the 600 doctors as physicians, neighbors, friends and relatives who love the region and want to see a "COVID-free future."

"As your physicians, and as the people with whom you have worked, played, laughed, and cried, we must admit we are tired. We will keep working, of course. But we are tired. We are tired of the suffering, pain, and death that can be avoided by getting vaccinated," the letter said.

Noting that the doctors have studied the data and have seen the benefits of vaccination, the letter continues to say that the vaccines are safe and effective and that masking needs to continue amid concerns surrounding the Delta variant. However, the letter noted that nothing was as important as being vaccinated.

"You've trusted us with every other aspect of your health. Please trust us with this. We are not asking you to do anything that we have not already done. Please, for the sake of our community: the young, the old, and all the in-betweens, get vaccinated," the letter said.

According to their website, SSVMS is the oldest medical society in California and represents more than 5,000 physicians and medical students in El Dorado, Sacramento and Yolo counties.

The full letter from the medical society is available HERE.

