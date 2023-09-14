x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bicyclist hurt in Roseville hit-and-run, driver arrested

A 61-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in Roseville.

More Videos

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by a car in Roseville Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Vernon Street and Cirby Way. A 61-year-old man was hit by a vehicle. 

The driver left the scene and was later found and arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run. The suspected driver is a 19-year-old.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: Rocklin School Board President caught on audio recording criticizing teachers union

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out