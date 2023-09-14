Bicyclist hurt in Roseville hit-and-run, driver arrested

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by a car in Roseville Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Vernon Street and Cirby Way. A 61-year-old man was hit by a vehicle.
The driver left the scene and was later found and arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run. The suspected driver is a 19-year-old.
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
