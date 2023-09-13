67-year-old man killed in Granite Bay single-car crash

CHP said a 67-year-old man was driving a blue Saturn on Auburn Folsom Road when he veered off the roadway and hit a large boulder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRANITE BAY, Calif — A man died in a solo crash in Granite Bay Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, north of Morningside Drive. CHP says a 67-year-old man was driving a blue Saturn southbound when he veered off the road and hit a large boulder.

The vehicle overturned and landed on its right side. The man died at the scene.

His identity has not been released. CHP says alcohol or drugs may be a factor in the crash and it's under investigation.

Watch more on ABC10: Northern California cities set to get millions to battle organized retail crime