67-year-old man killed in Granite Bay single-car crash

GRANITE BAY, Calif — A man died in a solo crash in Granite Bay Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, north of Morningside Drive. CHP says a 67-year-old man was driving a blue Saturn southbound when he veered off the road and hit a large boulder.
The vehicle overturned and landed on its right side. The man died at the scene.
His identity has not been released. CHP says alcohol or drugs may be a factor in the crash and it's under investigation.
Watch more on ABC10: Northern California cities set to get millions to battle organized retail crime
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8