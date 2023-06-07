Yuba City woman arrested after accident leaves woman, baby dead

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office says 68-year-old Vickie Lynn Hedden was leaving the scene of another accident when she caused another crash.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman is facing murder charges after a double fatal accident in June.

According to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office, 68-year-old Vickie Lynn Hedden was leaving the scene of an accident she caused in Live Oak. She allegedly crossed the center line, side-swiped a tractor-trailer, and then collided head-on with another vehicle.

The crash left 21-year-old Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar and her 1-year-old baby dead. The child’s father was injured but survived.

Hedden was taken to Sutter Roseville Hospital for her injuries and was released a week later. Law enforcement didn't know her location until Wednesday when she was arrested.

Hedden is accused of two counts of second-degree murder and she was booked into the Sutter County Jail. Her bail was set at $2 million.

Anyone who witnessed the accident can call the Sutter County District Attorney's Office at 530-822-7330.