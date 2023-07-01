7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD

We have a very strong vision statement that I believe we live and act towards every day, which is empowering all students to thrive through educational excellence. It starts first with the connections that we make with students, opening the doors and making sure they have access to what they need. We determine that by looking at our data, and our teachers are looking at data on a regular basis. It just helps to validate the hard work and the excellence that takes place in our classrooms and it's nice that those five schools are highlighted through this recognition award.