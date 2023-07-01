7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond.
Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District.
The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers and classified employees for their innovation, talent and success in supporting students, according to the announcement.
The program's main focuses are closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance.
The Folsom-Cordova Unified School District schools that made the list are:
The other two schools from Sacramento County to make the list are:
- Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Elementary (Natomas Unified School District)
- Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary (Sacramento City Unified School District)
Folsom-Cordova Unified School District Superintendent Sarah Koligian told ABC10:
We have a very strong vision statement that I believe we live and act towards every day, which is empowering all students to thrive through educational excellence. It starts first with the connections that we make with students, opening the doors and making sure they have access to what they need. We determine that by looking at our data, and our teachers are looking at data on a regular basis. It just helps to validate the hard work and the excellence that takes place in our classrooms and it's nice that those five schools are highlighted through this recognition award.
This year, the list focused on elementary schools as middle and high schools are acknowledged in alternating years.
