70-year-old man found dead in North Lake Tahoe; person of interest caught on camera

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in the shooting death of a 70-year-old man.

The sheriff's office responded to a call on around 10 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at a home in Homewood, which is in North Lake Tahoe. They found 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr dead from a gunshot wound, according to a Facebook post.

Placer County Sheriff's Office have not said if there are any suspects in the death of Spohr, but they are looking for a person of interest. The sheriff's office released surveillance video on Facebook of a man who was seen around the property around the time of the incident with a backpack, black hoodie, light pants and a neck gaiter.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the death of Robert Gary Spohr or has any surveillance systems located along W. Lake Boulevard in Homewood to call the tip line at 530-889-7853.

