x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

8 people hospitalized after 2-car crash near Galt

Firefighters say some of the patients had critical injuries but weren't able to say how many.

GALT, Calif. — Officials say eight people were in the hospital after a two-car crash at Twin Cities Road and Cherokee Lane.

The Cosumnes Fire Department responded to the crash near Galt and took eight people to the hospital.

Few details about the crash and what led up to it are currently available. However, firefighters say some of the patients had critical injuries. No additional details were available from a department spokesperson.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Sacramento Police Department rolling out cutting edge micro-drones, Part One | ABC10 Originals

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

In Other News

California Death Row reform | Rynor Report