8 people hospitalized after 2-car crash near Galt

GALT, Calif. — Officials say eight people were in the hospital after a two-car crash at Twin Cities Road and Cherokee Lane.
The Cosumnes Fire Department responded to the crash near Galt and took eight people to the hospital.
Few details about the crash and what led up to it are currently available. However, firefighters say some of the patients had critical injuries. No additional details were available from a department spokesperson.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
