8-year-old Colorado Springs climber eyes record ascent up El Capitan

COLORADO, USA — Sam Baker already holds many climbing records. Now he's headed to Yosemite National Park in California where he will ascent up El Capitan next week. He hopes to be the youngest climber to ever reach the top.

Before they left, KRDO went to a routine training session at Garden of the Gods.

"It's over two years of training on literally a daily basis getting him ready," says Joe Baker, Sam's dad.

Sam and Joe have been working hard to prepare to climb El Capitan. Which is widely regarded as one of the toughest climbs in the world.

"The only way you can accomplish it is with mini goals," says Joe. "Where today's goal is just to get to there, it's just five pitches today or just seven pitches today, or just two more to go. That a kid can swallow, but you can't swallow the wall or else you quit."

