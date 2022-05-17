Eight-year-old Levon Brevard-Mays of Elgin is now an author, with a little help from his mom.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Eight-year-old Levon Brevard-Mays of Elgin is now an author. He decided to write after receiving a little inspiration from his family.

"Cause my brother was bullying me," Levon Brevard-Mays said. "He didn't think I wrote about him."

Shy and energetic Levon picked up a book his mom had written and became interested, which sparked the vision.

"He showed interest in kind of writing a book and asked if I would help him, so I basically transcribed it for him," Levon's mother Stacy Brevard-Mays said.

Levon's book is about a child who gets bullied, but with a little work, he's able to turn the situation around and eventually turns the bully into a buddy. It's called "The Big Mean Mean Bully."

Here is a video we made for the first few pages of the book as a look at. It also has the last page which is what to do if you are bullied. You can order on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The Big Mean Mean Bully Levon Brevard-Mays Thanks for supporting young authors. Posted by Stacy Brevard-Mays on Sunday, April 17, 2022

His mom Stacy says writing the book was not easy.

"I had to keep prompting him because they will want to stop after five pages, and a book can't be five pages," she chuckled.

The book was published last month and has even made it into bookstores and online.

She hopes this book inspires other parents and kids to write.

"It's a great way for kids to get their feelings out if they are experiencing things they can't really talk about, they can write about it. It's an all-around great way for kids to be creative."