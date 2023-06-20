82-year-old injured during Manteca carjacking, teen arrested

The stolen vehicle and teen suspect were later found in the parking lot of a McDonald's

MANTECA, Calif. — An 82-year-old Manteca man was hospitalized Monday after being attacked during a carjacking.

Manteca police say it happened on the 300 block of Edwards Avenue.

Police say they identified the suspect — a minor — and they began looking for the suspect and the stolen car.

The vehicle was later found in a McDonald's parking lot off W Lathrop Road and the suspect was taken into custody.

They were booked on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse because of the victim's age.