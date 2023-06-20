82-year-old injured during Manteca carjacking, teen arrested

MANTECA, Calif. — An 82-year-old Manteca man was hospitalized Monday after being attacked during a carjacking.
Manteca police say it happened on the 300 block of Edwards Avenue.
Police say they identified the suspect — a minor — and they began looking for the suspect and the stolen car.
The vehicle was later found in a McDonald's parking lot off W Lathrop Road and the suspect was taken into custody.
They were booked on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse because of the victim's age.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8