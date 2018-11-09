If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

In all his years, 85 of them, Isaac Schultz has celebrated many birthdays.

"Most of them have been special, we did things as a family and my kids all planned something for me," Schultz said.

He really had no plans for his 85th birthday on Sept. 9. He wasn't expecting much.

"Oh it's just any other day for me," Schultz said.

He thought maybe a card or two would come in the mail and maybe a visit, but his daughter Tami Hastain had a different birthday surprise planned.

"I had no idea what it was going to be or what was planned," he said.

"I don't know, I just thought, what if I could get 85 cards from 85 different zip codes?" Hastain said.

She jumped on Facebook and asked her family and friends to get on board with her surprise. When Ike went to go check his mailbox on his birthday, it was full of birthday cards.

"I appreciate all my lovely cards that I've received for my birthday. They mean a lot to me, so I'll go through them, pack them up, and save them," he said.

Hastain wanted to make sure his birthday was one to remember. Ike was in the hospital during his 80th birthday. She is cherishing the time she has left with her father.

"As long as his mind stays whole, he will remember this birthday and I don't think that there's anything indicating that will change," Hastain said.

Hastain is one of five children Ike and his wife adopted. She has always looked up to him.

"He's just an example of everything that everyone should try and be and he just happens to be my dad," she said.

Hastain just happens to know how to make this one of his favorite birthdays yet.

"I'll probably remember it, as long as I'm around," Schultz said.

Continue the conversation with Madison on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV