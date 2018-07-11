87-year-old Davis woman Dora Shigaki is missing, having last been seen at 1 p.m. voting at the Davis Fire Department Station 33 on Mace Blvd. The City of Davis Police Department is attempting to locate Mrs. Shigaki and have reached out to followers on Facebook, describing her as an Asian female, 5 feet tall, 110 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

Mrs. Shigaki was last seen wearing a light-colored blouse, yellow cardigan sweater, and light green slacks. It is unknown if she is on foot or traveling via car, but she is associated with a 1999 Silver Toyota Avalon.

Mrs. Shigaki suffers from dementia and police suspect she may have gotten lost returning from voting due to construction in the area. Davis PD has received multiple calls already, stating that she was seen on foot around Lillard Dr. and Arnold St. at approximately 5 p.m. At 6:30 she was reportedly seen in the area of Monarch and Covell. Residents in the area are advised to be on the lookout.

If you are available, you can meet officers in the Nugget South parking lot at 409 Mace Blvd. to help with the search. Otherwise, any information regarding Mrs. Shigaki’s whereabouts can be related via phone at (530)747-5400.

