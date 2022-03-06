9-year-old girl attacked by cougar continues recovery

Lily Kryzhanivskyy, who was attacked by a cougar at a campground near Fruitland, will travel to Seattle to undergo surgery.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Lily Kryzhanivskyy, the nine-year-old girl who was attacked by a cougar at a campground near Fruitland last weekend, is recovering after she returned home from the hospital.

Since the attack, Lily had been steadily recovering at the hospital and a GoFundMe set up for her raised more than $100,000. Her family continues to update the GoFundMe showing Lily's progress.

On Thursday, June 9, Lily made a visit to the hospital to get some of her stitches removed. According to the GoFundMe page, the family says surgeons removed some of Lily's stitches and replaced some of them for self dissolvable ones.

Lily will be heading out to Seattle on Monday for a facial nerve surgery for her left eye, which is still not opening all the way. However, her family says this isn't going to be a concern for her recovery.

Lily was attacked on Saturday, May 28 around 11 a.m. at a kids camp near Fruitland, Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said prior to the attack, Lily was playing hide-and-seek in the woods with two other children. When Lily jumped out to surprise her friends, the cougar suddenly attacked.

Many people, including Washington Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Tyler Bahrenburg, praised Lily for her toughness and spirit through her recovery.