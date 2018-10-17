If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

YUBA CITY, Calif. -- It all started when Rex Shafer was driving through Yuba City on his way to move to Arizona from Eureka. He went into a Walmart in Yuba City to get supplies, and while he was inside his van, packed with all of his belongings, and his dog, Reo, were stolen.

Yuba City Police found his charred van Monday down by the river bottoms near E Street bridge in Marysville. But there was no Reo.

Shafer said the van was gutted and only the shell of the vehicle remained.

"The next morning I got a call that my van was found, and it was all chopped up and somebody put a match to it," Shafer said. "It was burnt."

Shafer said all his possessions, including his computer, clothes, and other items, were gone. But he said the most important thing is Reo.

"Reo meant a lot," Shafer said. "He was my compadre. My camping partner. I picked him up in Texas a couple of years ago in a shelter. He's been with me 24-7 ever since."

Then, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Yuba City Police received a call from a Marysville resident who believed they had spotted the dog. An officer responded and picked up the dog. After connecting with Shafer on a video call, he was able to confirm that Reo had been found!

Police are working with Sutter Animal Services to help reunite Shafer and Reo. Shafer had since returned to Minnesota.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Ananda.

© 2018 KXTV