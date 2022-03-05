The CHP says the woman was shot while driving on State Route 94 early Saturday morning

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a person who they said shot a woman driving westbound on State Route 94 east of Kenwood Drive in Spring Valley early Saturday morning. Westbound State Route 94 is shut down while authorities conduct an investigation and is expected to remain closed for approximately couple hours.

The CHP reported that someone in a vehicle pulled up behind the white Ford Edge, which had a 27-year-old female and two male passengers on board and then fired at the Ford Edge and several of the rounds penetrated the vehicle and the female driver was struck around 5:40 a.m. The unknown suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The National City woman was shot at least once. Two other people in the Ford Edge were not hurt. The woman was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego and is currently being treated for her injuries.

Investigators said they have no description of the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are asking that anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident contact the CHP El Cajon Area Office at 619-401-2000.