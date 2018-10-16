Measure B is a general sales tax measure that increases sales tax in Roseville by a half-cent. The measure would provide $16 million to $19 million annually, all of which is required by law to be funneled back into Roseville’s community and is not to be taken by the State.

If passed, revenue from Measure B could be used for:

Preventing cuts to emergency response, fire protection, parks, recreation and libraries.

Maintaining streets and roads, repairing potholes

Updating 911 dispatch and emergency service operations

Maintaining neighborhood police patrols

Supporting crime suppression/investigation.

Creating more parks, libraries and recreational programs and facilities

Currently, 60% of sales tax in Roseville is generated from visitors and businesses. A typical household in Roseville would pay about $5 per month more in sales tax, but the city would remain one of the lowest taxed cities in the region.

A ‘YES’ vote means: yes, increase the sales tax in Roseville by a half-cent.

