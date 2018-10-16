Measure B is a general sales tax measure that increases sales tax in Roseville by a half-cent. The measure would provide $16 million to $19 million annually, all of which is required by law to be funneled back into Roseville’s community and is not to be taken by the State.

If passed, revenue from Measure B could be used for:

  • Preventing cuts to emergency response, fire protection, parks, recreation and libraries.
  • Maintaining streets and roads, repairing potholes
  • Updating 911 dispatch and emergency service operations
  • Maintaining neighborhood police patrols
  • Supporting crime suppression/investigation.
  • Creating more parks, libraries and recreational programs and facilities

Currently, 60% of sales tax in Roseville is generated from visitors and businesses. A typical household in Roseville would pay about $5 per month more in sales tax, but the city would remain one of the lowest taxed cities in the region.

A ‘YES’ vote means: yes, increase the sales tax in Roseville by a half-cent.

© 2018 KXTV