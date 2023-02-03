A Seat at the Table Books wins inaugural ABC10 We Stand for You Business of the Year award

A Seat at the Table Books opened its physical store in Nov. 2021 after being founded as a pop-up concept in Jan. 2020 during the COVID pandemic

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A Seat at the Table Books, a family-owned bookstore, café and community hub in Elk Grove is the first-ever winner of the ABC10 We Stand For You Business of the Year award.

The prestigious award – which was accompanied by a check for $5,000 from ABC10 – was announced and presented at a networking mixer at Harlow’s in Midtown Sacramento on Jan. 26, 2023.

Launched in March 2022, the community-driven awards program recognizes outstanding local businesses making an impact in their neighborhoods and contributing to the success of the Greater Sacramento region. A different small business is chosen monthly, and the business of the year is chosen from the monthly winners.

A Seat at the Table Books opened its physical store in Nov. 2021 after being founded as a pop-up concept in Jan. 2020 during the COVID pandemic. The local owners worked to create a space that is both a non-traditional bookstore and an engaging community space.

In addition to reading and story time related activities, the bookstore also offers a robust schedule of school fundraisers, Dungeons & Dragons nights (open to beginners), LEGO and doodle clubs, teen council leadership building activities, a family movie night, and more.

Their signature community program -- Free Books for First Graders -- ensures all 3,900 first graders in the Elk Grove Unified School District have access to a range of diverse, engaging chapter books.

"We are so honored and humbled to receive the ABC10 We Stand for You Business Award of the Year," said Emily Autenrieth, Owner and Founder of A Seat at the Table Books. "Small businesses can only succeed when their communities rally around them and we are thrilled that ABC10 and our regional Chambers of Commerce have placed such value on the impact of locally owned businesses like ours.”

Business of the Month recipients are chosen from a pool of small businesses nominated by community members, business associates, employees, and clients. Business owners can also self-nominate. Monthly winners and the business of the year are selected by an advisory group of local business and Chambers of Commerce leaders, that include representatives from the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce, Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, Sacramento Asian-Pacific Chamber of Commerce, Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and California Capital Financial Development Corporation.

For more information about eligibility, criteria and/or to nominate a business for an upcoming monthly award, please visit www.abc10.com/businessofthemonth.

To learn more about A Seat at the Table Books, please visit www.aseatatthetablebooks.org.

