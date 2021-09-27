3 vehicle crash in Carmichael leaves one dead and two injured

A 21-year-old woman from Fair Oaks was pronounced dead at the scene

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A three-vehicle crash on Monday injured two people and left one person dead in Carmichael, according to the North Sacramento area California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a GMC Denali was rear-ended by a silver sedan traveling eastbound on Fair Oaks Blvd around 4:35 p.m. The sedan flipped into oncoming traffic traveling westbound, causing it to collide head-on with a Chevy pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old woman from Fair Oaks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Denali, a 62-year-old man from Fair Oaks, suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the Chevy, a 56-year-old man from Carmichael, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CHP said the toxicology report for the deceased has not been finished at this time, but drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor in the crash.