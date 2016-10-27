ABC10 has partnered with The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program to help make the season bright for families in need. Last year, The Angel Tree Program assisted more than 9,000 families and 21,000 children in our community providing gifts or new clothes and coats during the holiday season! The need is expected to be even greater this holiday season.

In order to ensure these families don't go without, ABC10 is encouraging viewers to pick-up an Angel Tree tag and fulfill the wish of a child in our community. Angel Tree matches donors with children from qualified families. You can also give a cash donation. CLICK HERE to donate.

You can also adopt an Angel Tree tag! Select a tag at any local participating business, purchase the item on the tag and then return it to the tree site, and the wish of a local child will be granted. Angel Trees that carry tags can be found at your local Great Clips, Bonney Plumbing headquarters, Acceptance Insurance locations, and select Stockton Heat games and many other local schools and businesses. If you’d like to participate in The Angel Tree Program as a donation tree location, please contact The Salvation Army branch in your community.

THANK YOU TO OUR ANGEL TREE SPONSORS!

