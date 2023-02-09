ABC10's reporting on California's conservatorship system honored with James Madison Freedom of Information Award

Andie Judson's reporting on the "Price of Care" series led to changes in California's conservatorship laws.

CALIFORNIA, USA — ABC10 investigative journalist Andie Judson received the James Madison Freedom of Information Award for her reporting on California's conservatorship system.

"The Price of Care: Taken by the State" is a two-year investigation digging into the legally complex legal tool that gives civil rights and liberties of someone unable to care for themselves to another person or entity. In Season II, Judson and the ABC10 Originals team investigated the state agency responsible for the rights and needs of all Californians with disabilities, including separating families by conserving people with disabilities and cutting all contact and communication with their loved ones.

"Her tenacious and compassionate reporting shows that facilities conserving people with developmental disabilities have gone unmonitored, that staff evaluating conservatorships are grossly underpaid, and how individuals under an inappropriate type of conservatorship can have their rights stripped completely," the Northern California Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists wrote.

The five-episode investigation showed how DDS – a massive state agency – is conservator to over 400 individuals with disabilities, responsible for their specific needs. The series revealed how after getting conservatorship, DDS then uses their power to separate families and isolate those they conserve in care facilities not regularly checked.

Not only is her award-winning reporting shining a light on the abuse facing some of the most vulnerable Californians, but it's also leading to legislative changes.

“Reporting by others about Britney Spears was important… but this is the real deal,” said attorney and advocate Tom Coleman. “(Investigative Reporter) Andie Judson has given a voice to the thousands of adults with developmental disabilities ensnared in conservatorships… their cries for help have been shared.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals after the story aired.

The new law will give potential conservatees preference for selecting a conservator and make it easier to end probate conservatorship.

"For two years now we’ve been digging into California’s complex conservatorship system. To see our journalism change lives and help pass laws is an honor. Thank you to the Society of Professional Journalism for acknowledging our perseverant reporting. We hope our continued coverage will help shine a light on a system that’s been operating in the dark for far too long," Judson said.

The award honors and is shared with the ABC10 Originals team of journalists who worked tirelessly on this investigation. Executive Producer Gonzalo Magana, Photojournalists Rory Ward and Tyler Horst, Producers Sabrina Sanchez and Mike Bunnell and Photographer Xavier Uriarte. Without their drive and passion, this reporting would not have been possible.

This is the second time, Judson has been honored for her reporting on conservatorships. She won the award last year for the first season of "The Price of Care."