Afghanistan: What is Winning?

Sixteen years.

That’s how long the United States has been at war in Afghanistan, making it the longest conflict in our nation’s history.

The war has spanned three administrations and cost hundreds of billions of dollars, but the real price has been paid in blood.

More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed since President Bush declared a War on Terror. By September 2018, kids born the day the Twin Towers fell could be boarding a plane to go fight in a war they weren't old enough to remember starting.

So how many years does it take? How many bombs need to be dropped and bullets chambered to declare victory?

To see firsthand how the Trump administration’s new path forward is playing out in Afghanistan, ABC10 embedded with conventional and special forces units around Afghanistan, seeking the answer to one question: What does winning look like?