Essential agriculture workers have been hit devastatingly hard by the coronavirus

The Hispanic population has been disproportionately hit by COVID-19. It's a group that's been essential, responsible for harvesting the food America consumes.

Chapter one : A day in the life of a farm worker

The sun hasn’t risen yet in south Stockton, but on the corner where a local Mexican restaurant stands, the roads are not as quiet as other parts of the world.

Multiple vans and cars idle as men and women hop in and out, greeting one another in Spanish. This is where farm workers meet to grab a quick breakfast to-go before carpooling to the fields where they'll harvest the produce that will end up on millions and millions of Americans plates.

A sign on the front of the restaurant reads: “Must purchase food if you come in the store, too many people hide in here from the cops.”

It’s not the safest spot for farm workers, but the biggest threat isn’t even visible.

“It started with the chills, feeling weak, like heavy eyes,” Joel Ocampo said as he waited for his van to fill up with carpoolers.

Ocampo contracted coronavirus, he doesn’t know exactly where he got it, but one likely place was a carpool van. Driving separately isn’t an option for the vast majority, as they often work in different fields, some fields hours away. Many workers don’t have the means or transportation to drive alone.

After making a full recovery, Ocampo now enforces masks for everyone in the van. But he’s one of the few that does.

That’s why Luis Magana, a former field worker turned advocate, has taken it upon himself to hand out masks while also trying to educate field workers who are critical to keeping America fed the importance of masks.

Onions, peppers, melons, corn, nuts, squash, almonds; these are a few of the many fruits and vegetables grown in San Joaquin County. These fields are responsible for over $2.5 billion of agricultural products. The county alone is the seventh largest producer of agriculture in California.

It’s obvious why these workers have been deemed essential in the face of a pandemic. But despite this title, they’ve also been the hardest hit by coronavirus.

COVID-19 has hit the Hispanic population harder than any other race throughout California.

By the end of October, about eight months into the pandemic, around 900,000 people in California tested positive for the coronavirus, with about 400,000 of those being Hispanic, showing statewide the Hispanic population is significantly disproportionately affected as they only make up 39%of California’s population, but make up over 61% of coronavirus cases.

“Yes [I know] many people [who’ve had the coronavirus], the majority are Hispanic,” a field worker who didn’t want to provide his name said as he harvested peppers. “I don’t know how they contracted the virus, but yes… many cases. I didn’t think it was that serious, but once I saw it like that, I was like, ‘This is serious.’”

There are several reasons why coronavirus has spread quickly among agricultural workers, the first being their essentialness.

“They were deemed essential workers from the beginning [of the pandemic]. They never got to just stay home, hunker down, adjust or work from home. People had to work the whole time,” Silas Shawver, Deputy General Counsel of the Agricultural Labor Relations Board, said. “There’s also the reality that these are low wage positions, so that means that people are economically vulnerable. They can’t afford to stop work. They need that work to pay rent [and] put food on the table.”

That was certainly the case for Josefa Guadalupe Castillo.

Farm workers are typically paid in one of two ways: by the hour or by a piece rate. The piece rate is calculated by the amount of produce they pick in addition to minimum wage. It helps fast pickers make more money on the job.

For Castillo, not being able to pick as fast as others has phased her out of some opportunities. She sometimes has to carpool as far away as Napa, a three-hour round-trip drive to be able to work. At one of her work sites, two people became infected with COVID-19.

“I prayed to God I wouldn’t get this disease because I am alone and I don’t have anyone to help me,” Castillo said.

A week later while harvesting blueberries, she began to have a headache, sore throat and chills. When she returned home, her landlord took notice and called an ambulance when she checked on her and was extraordinarily concerned.

“If [the landlord] hadn’t come, they would probably have found me dead,” Castillo said.

She spent weeks in the hospital. Since she returned home, she still feels weak and occasionally in need of oxygen, but she’s gaining strength day by day. Soon, she says, she’ll be strong enough to return to the fields. Not going back to work isn’t an option as she has no family to help support her.

“That’s how I make my living,” Castillo said. “I have to work to eat, to pay rent.”

For those who do have a family, their living conditions often make it difficult to quarantine.

“People live in tighter quarters. A lot of families share small apartments,” Shawver said. “For them staying home isn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to be with my partner and two children.’ [Many] times, people are sharing common spaces with multiple families.”

For others, just because they don’t live with their family doesn’t mean they’re not helping put food on the table or pay rent. Many have family back in Mexico whom they send a money to.

Where they cash those checks and send the money are at small, privately owned convenience stores throughout the Central Valley, described by Magana as “little banks for workers.” But by cashing checks at these "little banks," the workers are put in a dangerous position.

“Last year a farm worker was shot,” Magana said. “Seven bullets or more in the body.”

That’s why field workers now travel in groups to and from the convenience stores to cash their checks. But while this provides safety in numbers, it again makes them more susceptible to the spread of coronavirus. Magana said many choose to utilize this form of money exchange because they don’t have a bank account, often due to their immigration status.

“They don’t have an ID [so at the store] the owners know them by face and that’s the identification,” Magana said. “The lack of immigration papers is a reason why they come into these places to cash their work checks.”

A majority of these workers are undocumented, which means they’re not entitled to unemployment insurance benefits if they cannot work, causing many to continue to work even if they’re sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.

The Agriculture Labor Relations Board is working to fix this by ensuring workers know their rights. It’s the only labor board focused solely on agricultural workers.